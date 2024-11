Stories about bird flu continue to percolate in the news, and former FDA chief David Kessler is worried. In a New York Times essay, Kessler warns that the incoming Trump administration should be fully prepared for a serious turn. The US currently has confirmed 55 cases, all of them relatively mild and nearly all of them among dairy and poultry workers. But Kessler warns that the virus might be close to a dangerous shift, one that would make human-to-human transmission easier and would allow the virus to attach to the lining of the lungs, with far more dire outcomes for patients. A key point made by Kessler, who helped lead Operation Warp Speed in Donald Trump's first term to speed up COVID vaccines: