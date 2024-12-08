In Minnesota, Locals Indulge in a 'Hot-and-Cold' Ritual

As another frigid winter settles over Minnesota, with temperatures dipping into the teens, people like Ed Kranz are embracing the cold—and working up quite a sweat. Kranz and his wife, Colleen, are among the Minnesotans who believe the best way to endure winter is to heat up in saunas, then cool off in their state's icy weather. On a bone-chilling Sunday morning, they set up a mobile wood-fired sauna from their business, Saunable, near a frozen lake in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. After about 10 minutes of sweating in the 185-degree-Fahrenheit sauna, they moseyed outside into the 15-degree temps, lingering around a fire in bathing suits before repeating the process three or four more times. One brave soul dipped into a hole in the frozen lake for a post-sauna cold plunge.