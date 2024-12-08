Russia Says It's Taken In Assad

Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Moscow with his family, Russian state media reported Sunday, and was granted asylum "for humanitarian reasons." The report could not immediately be confirmed by outside outlets. Russia had supported Assad's government, and a Kremlin official said Syrian rebels provided assurances, the Washington Post reports. "Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the armed Syrian opposition who have guaranteed the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic institutions in Syria," per Tass.

Addressing the nation from the White House on Sunday, President Biden called Assad's fall a "fundamental act of justice" after decades of brutality and repression. He cautioned that for the Middle East, this is "a moment of risk and uncertainty," per the AP. Biden said actions by the US and allies weakened Syria's supporters. "For the first time" the president said, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah could not keep what he called "this abhorrent regime" in power. "Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East," Biden said. He added that the US will work with all groups to help the move "toward an independent, sovereign Syria," per the New York Times. He revealed that the military launched airstrikes on Sunday to try to keep the Islamic State from filling the void. "US forces conducted a dozen of precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria, targeting ISIS camps and ISIS operatives," he said.

Among the priorities for the Biden administration is gaining the release of Austin Tice, the American journalist who went missing in Syria in 2012. "We believe he's alive," Biden said after reading his statement Sunday. "We think we can get him back." Tice's mother said Friday she has been provided information that her son is alive. The head of the Syrian Emergency Task Force told CBS News on Sunday that rebels are trying to locate Tice, per the Post. (More Syria stories.)