The controversy around Pete Hegseth is growing. Sources tell CBS News that back in 2016, allegations of financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct, a toxic workplace environment, and alcohol problems including public intoxication led to a group of Republicans pushing to remove Hegseth as head of a charity for veterans. Hegseth started leading Concerned Veterans of America in 2011 and stepped down as executive director in 2016, and sources say that among the leaders of the push to oust him from the post was Jessie Jane Duff, one of the executive directors of President-elect Trump's 2024 campaign—and they say she privately criticized Hegseth until Trump named him as his defense secretary pick, and she's now publicly backing him. See more at CBS or the New Yorker's extensive piece (paywall). More Hegseth tidbits: