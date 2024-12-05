Tsunami Warning Canceled After California Quake

UPDATE

Dec 5, 2024 2:19 PM CST

A tsunami warning issued for parts of the California and Oregon coasts after a strong quake was canceled soon after it was issued Thursday. Dave Snider, the NOAA's tsunami warning coordinator, says the warning was issued because of the strength of the 7.0 quake and its proximity to shore, NBC Bay Area reports. He says it was canceled after further analysis of the quake's impact. "For the US West Coast, this is tricky stuff," Snider says. "This is time-based. So we have to get that alert out, and then confirm, yes or no, that something is happening.In this case, thankfully, it looks like a destructive wave is not on the table today."

Dec 5, 2024 1:39 PM CST

A tsunami warning was issued for a long stretch of the West Coast Thursday after a strong earthquake hit Northern California. The US Tsunami Warning System said the warning was in effect from Douglas/Lane Line Oregon, around 10 miles southwest of Florence, to Davenport, California, around 10 miles north of Santa Cruz. The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 7.0 quake was near Ferndale in California's Humboldt County, ABC News reports. The USGS said the quake hit at 10:44am. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.