NASA Delays Moon Missions Again

NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo. Administrator Bill Nelson said the next mission in the Artemis program—sending four astronauts around the moon and back—is now targeted for April 2026, the AP reports. It had been on the books for fall 2025, after slipping from this year. That bumps the third Artemis mission—a moon landing by two other astronauts—to at least 2027. NASA had been aiming for 2026.

NASA's Artemis program, a follow-up to the Apollo moonshots of the late 1960s and early 1970s, has completed only one mission. An empty Orion capsule circled the moon in 2022 after blasting off on NASA's new Space Launch System rocket. Although the launch and lunar laps went well, the capsule returned with an excessively charred and eroded heat shield, damage from the heat of reentry. It took until recently for engineers to pinpoint the cause and come up with a plan.