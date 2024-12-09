Cops: Luigi Mangione Was Carrying Ghost Gun, 'Manifesto'

New York Mayor Eric Adams says a man arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday is a "strong person of interest" in the Wednesday shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. Luigi Mangione, 26, is being held on Pennsylvania weapons charges. The NYPD says officers are on the way to Altoona, almost 300 miles west of New York City, to interview Mangione. More on the suspect:

Manifesto. A law enforcement official tells the New York Times that Mangione was carrying a "handwritten manifesto that criticized health care companies for putting profits above care." NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny confirmed that the suspect was carrying a handwritten three-page document. "We don't think there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate America," he said. According to CNN's sources, it included the lines, "These parasites had it coming" and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."