Cops: Luigi Mangione Was Carrying Ghost Gun, 'Manifesto'

'It does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate America'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 2:08 PM CST
Man in Custody Had 'Manifesto' About Insurers
Members of the media gather outside the Altoona Police Department, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.   (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

New York Mayor Eric Adams says a man arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday is a "strong person of interest" in the Wednesday shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. Luigi Mangione, 26, is being held on Pennsylvania weapons charges. The NYPD says officers are on the way to Altoona, almost 300 miles west of New York City, to interview Mangione. More on the suspect:

  • Manifesto. A law enforcement official tells the New York Times that Mangione was carrying a "handwritten manifesto that criticized health care companies for putting profits above care." NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny confirmed that the suspect was carrying a handwritten three-page document. "We don't think there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate America," he said. According to CNN's sources, it included the lines, "These parasites had it coming" and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

  • Ghost gun. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the suspect was carrying a firearm and suppressor "both consistent with the weapon used in the murder," the AP reports. "As of right now the information we're getting from Altoona is that the gun appears to be a ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9mm round," Kenny said.
  • Ties to several states. Mangione grew up in Maryland and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a degree in engineering and computer science, according to the the New York Post. Police say he has links to San Francisco and his last known address was in Honolulu. The Times reports Mangione was valedictorian at Gilman School, a private all-boys school in Baltimore, in 2016.
  • He was "sitting there eating." Kenny said Mangione was "sitting there eating" when a McDonald's employee recognized him from a photo released by law enforcement and called police, CNN reports. Tisch said police" recovered clothing, including a mask consistent with those worn by our wanted individual," per the AP. "Also recovered was a fraudulent New Jersey ID matching the ID our suspect used to check into his New York City hostel before the shooting incident." Sources tell ABC News that Mangione got off a Greyhound bus in Altoona before he went to the McDonald's.
  • Police believe he acted alone. "We believe at this point—our investigation is leaning toward he was acting alone," Kenny told reporters.
