Here Are Your Top Films of 2024, per 2 NYT Critics

By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 2:28 PM CST
It was a hectic year in politics, but people still managed to find time for a movie or two, or several, including New York Times film critics Manohla Dargis and Alissa Wilkinson. The duo have compiled their individual top 10 lists for the flicks that most thrilled and moved them, with Dargis making note of some of the "miraculous work [that] often flies under the radar," while Wilkinson focused on some of the industry's "algorithm breakers." Here, each of their favorite picks:

Dargis:

  1. All We Imagine as Light
  2. Ernie Gehr: Mechanical Magic
  3. A Real Pain
  4. Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World
  5. Dahomey
  6. Pictures of Ghosts
  7. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  8. Megalopolis
  9. Green Border
  10. Here

Wilkinson:

  1. Nickel Boys
  2. Eno
  3. Anora
  4. Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
  5. Evil Does Not Exist
  6. Janet Planet
  7. Green Border
  8. Good One
  9. The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
  10. Union
Read more about their top selections here, including full reviews. (More best of 2024 stories.)

