Police may have scored a break in last week's shooting of a health insurance CEO. The New York Times reports that authorities have detained a man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and are questioning him. Authorities were reportedly tipped off by an employee in a McDonald's who spotted the man and thought he bore a resemblance to the suspect, reports CNN. A police search revealed that the man had a gun similar to the one used by the shooter in New York City, the AP reports. He also reportedly had a silencer, along with fake ID cards similar to those used by the New York City gunman.