Maybe It's Not Time to Chuck Black Spatulas

A study that led to warnings about the dangers of black plastic utensils may have caused countless spatulas to be thrown away unnecessarily, according to Joe Schwarcz at McGill University. Schwarcz, director of the Canadian university's Office for Science and Society, says researchers at Toxic-Free Future made a mathematical error when calculating how much toxic flame retardant people might be absorbing from black plastic made from recycled electronics.

The researchers said the average person using the utensils would absorb 34,700 nanograms of BPE-209 per day, approaching what they said was the EPA's safe limit of 42,000 nanograms per day for a 60-kilogram person. But the EPA's limit is 7,000 per kilogram of body weight—and "7,000 times 60 is not 42,000, but 420,000," meaning the "estimated exposure is not even a tenth of the reference dose," Schwarcz writes.

"I think it does change the flavor of the whole thing somewhat when you're off by a factor of ten in comparing something to the reference value," he tells the National Post.