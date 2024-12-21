Here's How Much to Tip During the Holidays

A new Bankrate report averages what Americans give everyone, from housekeepers to teachers
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 21, 2024 8:00 AM CST
Here's How Much to Tip During the Holidays
According to Bankrate, most Americans plan to tip their housekeepers over other professions this holiday season.   (Getty / Peshkova)

For those with a long list of people they plan to tip this holiday season, Quartz offers a little help in the etiquette department by breaking down a new Bankrate report on how much cash Americans typically dish out. And despite many feeling the pinch in their wallets this year, more people say they plan to tip than in the four years previously recorded. Housekeepers top the list of professionals that people set aside gifts for (57%)—and most (80%) say they tip during the holidays as a way to express gratitude. Here's the median amount people plan to spend:

  1. Housekeepers—$50 (planned median tip)
  2. Child care providers—$50
  3. Teachers—$25
  4. Landscaping and other yard work—$30
  5. Mail carriers—$20
  6. Trash and recycling collectors—$20
See the full report on Bankrate. (A millennial admits: Sappy Christmas films aren't terrible.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X