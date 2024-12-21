Here's How Much to Tip During the Holidays

For those with a long list of people they plan to tip this holiday season, Quartz offers a little help in the etiquette department by breaking down a new Bankrate report on how much cash Americans typically dish out. And despite many feeling the pinch in their wallets this year, more people say they plan to tip than in the four years previously recorded. Housekeepers top the list of professionals that people set aside gifts for (57%)—and most (80%) say they tip during the holidays as a way to express gratitude. Here's the median amount people plan to spend: