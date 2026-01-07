US | defense contractors Trump Threatens CEO Pay If Weapons Makers Don't Change Companies are too slow and spend too much on stock buybacks, posts say By Bob Cronin withNewser.AI Posted Jan 7, 2026 4:32 PM CST Copied A Raytheon-built AIM-9X Sidewinder infrared-guided air-to-air missile is mounted on one of the 3rd Wing's F-15C Eagle jets at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, on Sept. 26, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark Farmer, File) Defense CEOs who enjoy eight-figure paychecks may soon have to make do with a lot less. President Trump on Wednesday issued a list of demands for defense contractors in social media posts that includes capping pay at $5 million until company performance improves—a limit he called "a mere fraction" of current executive earnings after bringing a limit up as a possible executive order last month, the Wall Street Journal reports. Current executive compensation is "exorbitant and unjustifiable," Trump wrote, per CNBC. His posts listed a series of complaints about the performance of the contractors, singling out Raytheon. His objections also covered: Stock buybacks: Trump called for penalizing companies that funnel cash into stock buybacks and shareholder payouts instead of factories and equipment, per the Journal. Companies are "issuing massive Dividends to their Shareholders and massive Stock Buybacks, at the expense and detriment of investing in Plants and Equipment," he posted. Companies including Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman allocated about $89 billion for stock buybacks and dividends from 2021 to 2024, per Politico. Production: The industry is turning out "Great Military Equipment" too slowly and then not properly maintaining it, Trump said. The contractors "must build NEW and MODERN Production Plants," he wrote. Raytheon: Trump said the company "has been the least responsive to the needs" of the Defense Department, adding that it's been slow to increase production and spent aggressively on shareholders. He said Raytheon has to cease stock buybacks and invest more in plants if it wants to continue doing business with the government. The message: Trump's posts seem to be a break from Defense Department's recent lobbying of the industry, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's speech to executives at Fort McNair in November, per Politico. The hammer: White House officials didn't say how the administration would enforce the measures or specify whether the pay cap covers base salary only or total compensation, per the Journal. Board of directors and shareholders want to make those decisions, said Byron Callan, a defense industry analyst at Capital Alpha Partners. "No company in its right mind is going to be investing without some kind of assurance that it's taking a reasonable risk for a reasonable return," Callan said. Reaction: Some contractors appear to be signaling they got the message since last month. On Tuesday, Lockheed Martin announced a deal with the Pentagon to more than triple annual production of Patriot missile interceptors to about 2,000, agreeing to fund an expansion of its factory in exchange for seven years of orders. Shares of General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman dropped about 3% after Trump's posts. The parent of Raytheon, RTX, closing down 2.5%, then slid another 2% in after-hours trading, per CNBC. Read These Next President Trump just got offered a Nobel Peace Prize. It's the NRA vs. the NRA Foundation. A judge's decision could end up freeing a school shooter. House to override first two vetoes of Trump's second term. Report an error