Trump Threatens CEO Pay If Weapons Makers Don't Change

Defense CEOs who enjoy eight-figure paychecks may soon have to make do with a lot less. President Trump on Wednesday issued a list of demands for defense contractors in social media posts that includes capping pay at $5 million until company performance improves—a limit he called "a mere fraction" of current executive earnings after bringing a limit up as a possible executive order last month, the Wall Street Journal reports. Current executive compensation is "exorbitant and unjustifiable," Trump wrote, per CNBC. His posts listed a series of complaints about the performance of the contractors, singling out Raytheon. His objections also covered: