Trump Proposes Massive Increase in Defense Spending

President Trump on Wednesday proposed setting US military spending at $1.5 trillion in 2027, citing "troubled and dangerous times." Trump called for the massive surge in spending days after he ordered a US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and spirit him out of the country to face drug trafficking charges in the US, the AP reports. The 2026 military budget is set at $901 billion. Trump in recent days has also called for taking over the Danish territory of Greenland for national security reasons and has suggested he's open to carrying out military operations in Colombia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ominously warned that longtime adversary Cuba "is in trouble."