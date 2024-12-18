Tate Claims 'Theft' as Cops Gain Access to His Millions

Social media influencer Andrew Tate publicly boasted of not paying tax in the UK "because in the end they go away." Not this time. A London court ruled Wednesday that police can seize $3.4 million from Tate and his brother, Tristan, over unpaid tax, Reuters reports. Devon and Cornwall Police brought a civil case against the brothers—whose movement is restricted in Romania as they face charges including human trafficking—alleging they failed to pay tax on nearly $27 million of revenue from their online businesses, including OnlyFans, between 2014 and 2022. They argued funds in seven frozen accounts, including one in the name of a woman identified only as J, should be forfeited.

The Tates allegedly put $12 million into an account in the woman's name, though she had no affiliation with their businesses, per the BBC. The brothers claimed it was legitimate business activity. But Judge Paul Goldspring of Westminster Magistrates' Court said it was a "straightforward cheat." He ruled the brothers, who produced no evidence of tax payments, had "engaged in long-standing, deliberate conduct in order to evade their tax/VAT liabilities" in both the UK and Romania, where they've lived since 2017, per Reuters. Andrew Tate called the granted seizure of $3.4 million an "outright theft" and "a coordinated attack on anyone who dares to challenge the system," per Reuters. (The brothers face extradition to the UK after the case in Romania wraps up.)