Trump Gets Combative in Speech to Alabama Grads

President Trump delivered a characteristically combative speech Thursday to University of Alabama graduates, offering words of encouragement alongside campaign-style broadsides, the AP reports. Addressing students at an optional pre-commencement event, not the official graduation, Trump described the students as "the first graduating class of the golden age of America." He quickly pivoted to attacking former President Biden and judges, repeating his false claim that the 2020 election was "rigged," and criticizing transgender athletes' participation in women's sports (complete with an impersonation of a female weightlifter that got "roaring applause," per Fox News ). The former president mixed personal anecdotes—he touted early business deals and success—with advice like "Think of yourself as a winner," "Be an original," and "Never, ever give up."

Trump also pointed to dropping border arrests as proof his immigration policies were working, but faulted courts for interfering with his agenda. Meanwhile, a nearby counter-rally drew hundreds, and featured speeches from Democrat Beto O'Rourke and former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. One student who attended that rally said of Trump's speech, "I felt betrayed that the university was willing to put up with someone who has made it clear that they hate academia, essentially holding funding above universities' heads as a bargaining chip, unless they bow down to what he wants, which is kind of a hallmark sign with fascist regime." The Alabama NAACP also criticized Trump's appearance, saying his policies harm higher education institutions and students, especially students of color. Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at West Point later this month. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)