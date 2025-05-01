Another Drop in Number of Military Sexual Assault Reports

The US military saw reported sexual assaults drop for a second straight year—but Pentagon officials describe the numbers as still too high. The new report counted 8,195 reported sexual assaults in 2024, down nearly 4% from the prior year's 8,515; the count in 2022 was 8,942 reported sexual assaults. The biggest driver of the decrease was a 13% decline in reported sexual assaults within the Army; the other services, meanwhile, logged increases, with the Navy up most at 4.3%. Officials warn the downward trend could still reverse, and say many victims never report their assault. A closer look, per the AP: