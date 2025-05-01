Paid $650K for Cremations, Man Threw Pets in Dump: Cops

A Pittsburgh funeral home owner is accused of taking more than $650,000 for pet burials and cremations, only to dispose of the pets in a landfill and return the ashes of unknown animals. More than 6,500 victims across four counties have been identified in the case, per Fox News . Patrick Roy Vereb, owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial in Pittsburgh, was arrested Monday. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. The 70-year-old faces multiple felony counts, including theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and deceptive business practices.

A former employee who worked at Vereb last spring and summer went to police because she didn't agree with what she saw, per WPXI. Another former employee tells the outlet, "For me to be talking to someone, and telling them, 'We're taking care of your pet,' it's truly devastating to know that that wasn't happening." "This case is disturbing, and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs."

Nearly a dozen veterinary practices and businesses confirmed Vereb collected at least $657,517 in fees from pet owners, who were promised a private cremation, between 2021 and 2024. Eternity Pet Memorial received pets directly from consumers or through area veterinarians. Local animal hospitals, rescues, and funeral homes posted on social media about the case. "To every family devastated by Eternity Pet Memorial – We wanted to let you know that we are navigating this disaster with you, as several of our rescue dogs had gone [t]here," Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue said. It described the alleged crime as "not just a mistake" but a betrayal of trust. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)