Trump Taps Herschel Walker for Ambassador Job

Herschel Walker's athletic record qualifies him to serve as US ambassador to the Bahamas, President-elect Trump said late Tuesday in announcing the embattled former football star as his pick for the position. "Herschel has spent decades serving as an ambassador to our nation's youth, our men and women in the military, and athletes at home and abroad," Trump said on social media, alluding to talks Walker has given on mental health, per the New York Times . The outlet notes Walker, who served as co-chairman of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition during Trump's first administration, "has no previous diplomatic experience, and no obvious ties to the Bahamas."

But the 62-year-old does have a long history with Trump, dating back to his joining the New Jersey Generals, a USFL team then owned by Trump, in the 1980s. Decades later, Trump handpicked Walker to challenge Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. During the 2022 campaign, the newbie politician's ex-wife claimed he'd held a gun to her head, threatening to kill her, while two ex-girlfriends said the anti-abortion candidate had pressured them to have abortions, per the Washington Post. Warnock ultimately cruised to victory. It's possible Walker might again lose out on a post. The Senate has failed to act on appointments for an ambassador to the Bahamas for more than a decade, the Times notes. (More Herschel Walker stories.)