These Are the Things We Remember About High School

Love it or hate it, nearly everyone goes through it: high school. And whether they end up being the best years of your life or the worst, they certainly are memorable. So what do most Americans remember about their high school days? YouGov decided to ask. It polled 2,265 US adults in early March. See how their experience syncs up with your own: While in high school...
- 87% had a crush on someone
- 79% took a class they hated
- 68% went to a football game
- 68% kissed someone
- 67% lied to their parents
- 64% had a boyfriend or girlfriend
- 62% had a part-time or full-time job
- 62% made a close friend they still talk to
- 60% failed a test
- 55% had a curfew
- 53% experienced anxiety or depression
- 52% got grounded by their parents
- 52% went to prom
- 49% drank alcohol
- 49% went to the mall
- 48% volunteered
- 47% were bullied by someone
- 37% had a cigarette
- 36% had sex
- 32% cheated on a test or assignment
- 31% sneaked out at night
- 22% became close to a teacher they still talk to
- 19% had braces
- 10% bullied someone
As for whether they would go back and do it all over again, 12% said yes, and they would do it exactly the same; 43% said yes, but they would do things differently; 40% said no, once was enough; and 5% weren't sure. As for how much of a role high school played in determining the adult they became, 35% said a major role, 43% said a minor role, 12% said no role at all, and the rest weren't sure. And if you're wondering the makeup of the surveyed group, 14% described themselves as popular in high school; 44% say they were shy. (See the full survey here.)