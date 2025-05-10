These Are the Things We Remember About High School

Love it or hate it, nearly everyone goes through it: high school. And whether they end up being the best years of your life or the worst, they certainly are memorable. So what do most Americans remember about their high school days? YouGov decided to ask. It polled 2,265 US adults in early March. See how their experience syncs up with your own: While in high school...

87% had a crush on someone

79% took a class they hated

68% went to a football game

68% kissed someone

67% lied to their parents

64% had a boyfriend or girlfriend

62% had a part-time or full-time job

62% made a close friend they still talk to

60% failed a test

55% had a curfew

53% experienced anxiety or depression

52% got grounded by their parents

52% went to prom

49% drank alcohol

49% went to the mall

48% volunteered

47% were bullied by someone

37% had a cigarette

36% had sex

32% cheated on a test or assignment

31% sneaked out at night

22% became close to a teacher they still talk to

19% had braces

10% bullied someone

As for whether they would go back and do it all over again, 12% said yes, and they would do it exactly the same; 43% said yes, but they would do things differently; 40% said no, once was enough; and 5% weren't sure. As for how much of a role high school played in determining the adult they became, 35% said a major role, 43% said a minor role, 12% said no role at all, and the rest weren't sure. And if you're wondering the makeup of the surveyed group, 14% described themselves as popular in high school; 44% say they were shy. (See the full survey here.)