These Baby Names Are No. 1, for 6th Year Straight

Olivia and Liam reign again in Social Security Administration's annual ranking
Posted May 10, 2025 9:00 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/katrinaelena)

Since 2014, four names have ruled the Social Security Administration's annual baby names ranking, swapping out the No. 1 and No. 2 spots over the years. This year, Olivia and Liam take the top spots for girls and boys, respectively, for the sixth year in a row, with Emma and Noah in the second slots, also for the sixth consecutive year. USA Today notes that the SSA's list closely coincides with BabyCenter's own recent ranking, which had Olivia, Amelia, and Emma as its top three for girls, and Noah, Liam, and Oliver as its lead picks for boys. Without further ado, here are the top 10 for each, according to the SSA:

Girl Names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Amelia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Mia
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Evelyn
  9. Ava
  10. Sofia

Boy Names

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Theodore
  5. James
  6. Henry
  7. Mateo
  8. Elijah
  9. Lucas
  10. William
View the popularity of baby names by state, decade, and more here. (More baby names stories.)

