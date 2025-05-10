Hours Into Ceasefire, Shelling Resumes

Not long after India and Pakistan said they had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on Saturday, both nations said the other had violated it. Multiple explosions were heard in two large cities of Indian-controlled Kashmir, the AP reports, and shelling was reported along the border hours after the announcement. "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?" Omar Abdullah, chief minister of India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, wrote in posting video of tracer fire and artillery sounds, per the Washington Post. "Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!" Blasts were heard in Jammu, as well, and blackouts followed in both cities.
India's foreign secretary accused Pakistan of violating the truce, per the New York Times. Vikram Misri told reporters there were "repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries today" and said India would respond strongly. Pakistan's foreign ministry denied any violations, with a spokesman saying his nation "remains committed to faithful implementation of ceasefire between Pakistan and India" and suggesting India had broken the peace. The clash began Wednesday with India launching airstrikes on Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir. It's the largest military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades, per the BBC. (More India-Pakistan relations stories.)