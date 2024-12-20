FDA Redefines 'Healthy' Food

Packaged foods in the US will have to follow new rules in order to call themselves "healthy," according to changes finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration. It's an update of the agency's definition originally devised 30 years ago, the AP reports. The move is aimed at helping Americans navigate food labels at the grocery store and make choices that are aligned with federal dietary guidelines, the FDA said. The updated criteria are based on data that could improve public health, including diet-related chronic ailments such as heart disease and diabetes, the agency said.

Under the rule, products that claim to be "healthy" must contain a certain amount of food from one or more food groups such as fruit, vegetables, grains, dairy, and protein. And for the first time, the rule sets certain limits for added sugars. Foods must also limit sodium and saturated fat at levels that depend on the type of product, the FDA said. The change bars foods such as sugary cereals, highly sweetened yogurts, white bread, and some granola bars from bearing a "healthy" label, per the AP, while allowing avocados, olive oil, salmon, eggs, and some trail mix to use it. Even water can now be labeled healthy, the agency said.

"It's critical for the future of the country that food be a vehicle for wellness," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement. "Improving access to nutrition information is an important public health effort." The rule, first proposed in 2022, will take effect within two months, and food manufacturers will have until February 2028 to comply. "This is a huge improvement from a 30-year-old outdated definition based on 40-year-old science," said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University. The new rule acknowledges that dietary and nutrition knowledge has progressed and that the previous definition didn't jibe with dietary guidelines that are the cornerstone of federal programs and policies. Sarah Gallo of Consumer Brands Association said the food industry trade group is concerned the change "is not based on clear and unambiguous scientific evidence" and doesn't fully consider the potential economic impact on consumers.