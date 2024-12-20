GOP Lawmaker: There Is No Plan C

After the House rejected Republicans' stopgap government spending proposal backed by President-elect Trump—the party's so-called Plan B after the initial bipartisan bill was dropped—on Thursday evening, the nation might wonder what's next. GOP Rep. Ralph Norman had an answer, the Hill reports. "There is no plan," Rep. Ralph Norman said, adding: "Trump wants the thing to shut down." That's what will happen if a bill doesn't pass the House and Senate and receive President Biden's signature by 12:01am Saturday. The vote was 174-235, with 38 Republicans voting no; the measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass. Republicans then headed back to Speaker Mike Johnson's office to regroup. Politicians were saying: