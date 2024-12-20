GOP Lawmaker: There Is No Plan C

House rejects spending bill, with Democrats criticizing Republicans for rejecting bipartisan bill under Trump's pressure
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 19, 2024 7:20 PM CST
House Rejects Spending Bill, With GOP Having No Plan C
House Speaker Mike Johnson talks to reporters just before a vote on an amended interim spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After the House rejected Republicans' stopgap government spending proposal backed by President-elect Trump—the party's so-called Plan B after the initial bipartisan bill was dropped—on Thursday evening, the nation might wonder what's next. GOP Rep. Ralph Norman had an answer, the Hill reports. "There is no plan," Rep. Ralph Norman said, adding: "Trump wants the thing to shut down." That's what will happen if a bill doesn't pass the House and Senate and receive President Biden's signature by 12:01am Saturday. The vote was 174-235, with 38 Republicans voting no; the measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass. Republicans then headed back to Speaker Mike Johnson's office to regroup. Politicians were saying:

  • GOP Rep. Thomas Massie: "They're stuck on stupid. They want to shut down," the lawmaker told reporters, per the Washington Post, referring to fellow Republicans. The House Rules Committee member blamed Johnson for keeping all provisions in a single bill. Splitting them up would allow voters to "see who voted for a shutdown, who voted for a debt limit, who voted for disaster relief," Massie said, adding, "Quit playing around."
  • Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: "One or two puppet masters weigh in, and the extreme MAGA Republicans decide to do the bidding of the wealthy, the well-off, the well-connected millionaires and billionaires, not working-class people all across America," the Democratic leader said. He had ripped Trump and Elon Musk earlier in the day, as well, for pressuring Republicans to abandon the bipartisan deal. He also said the bill defeated Thursday "is just part of an effort to shut down the government."
  • Trump: "Increasing the debt ceiling is not great," the president-elect said in a statement, per the New York Times, "but we'd rather do it on Biden's watch."

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer: "It's a good thing the bill failed in the House," the Democratic leader said, per Politico, "and now it's time to go back to the bipartisan agreement we came to."
  • White House: "President Biden supports the bipartisan agreement to keep the government open, help communities recovering from disasters, and lower costs—not this giveaway for billionaires," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, per ABC News.
(More spending bill stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X