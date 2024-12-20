US Population Tops 340M

Growth rate this year was highest since 2001, but 3 states lost population
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 19, 2024 6:40 PM CST
US Population Tops 340M
People raise their right hand as they take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony aboard the USS Bataan, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Miami.   (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Immigration in 2024 drove US population growth to its fastest rate in 23 years as the nation surpassed 340 million residents, the US Census Bureau said Thursday. The 1% growth rate this year was the highest it has been since 2001, and it was a marked contrast to the record low of 0.2% set in 2021 at the height of pandemic restrictions on travel to the United States, according to the annual population estimates.

  • Immigration this year increased by almost 2.8 million people, partly because of a new method of counting that adds people who were admitted for humanitarian reasons, the AP reports. Net international migration accounted for 84% of the nation's 3.3 million-person increase between 2023 and 2024.

  • Births outnumbered deaths in the United States by almost 519,000 between 2023 and 2024, which was an improvement over the historic low of 146,000 in 2021 but still well below the highs of previous decades.
  • Immigration had a meaningful impact not only nationally but also for individual states, accounting for all of the growth in 16 states that otherwise would have lost population from residents moving out-of-state or from deaths outpacing births, William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution, told the AP.

  • As it has been throughout the 2020s, the South was the fastest growing region in the United States in 2024, adding more new residents — 1.8 million people—than all the other regions combined. Texas added the most people at 562,941 new residents, followed by Florida with an additional 467,347 new residents. The District of Columbia had the nation's fastest growth rate at 2.2%.
  • Three states—Mississippi, Vermont, and West Virginia—lost population this year, though by tiny amounts ranging from 127 to 516 people.
(More US Census stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X