After Flight Lands, Woman Climbs Out Onto Wing

A woman described as "anxious" by Port of Seattle authorities and "disruptive" by Alaska Airlines decided to take a different route out of an aircraft after it landed in Seattle on Sunday. Authorities say that after the flight from Milwaukee arrived at its gate, the woman opened an emergency exit door and climbed onto a wing, KIRO7 reports. A fire crew helped get the woman down and no injuries were reported.

"During deplaning of the aircraft a passenger on board became anxious and opened the emergency exit over the wing," the Port of Seattle said in a statement. "The woman climbed out onto the wing. Port of Seattle Fire responded and helped the passenger off the aircraft wing to the ramp." A crisis intervention team decided to send the woman to a hospital for evaluation, reports KTUU. "We are working with our crew and airport officials to gather more details about what may have transpired," the airline said in a statement. "We thank our employees for their swift response and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our guests." (More Alaska Airlines stories.)