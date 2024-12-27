2 Die in Notoriously Risky Yacht Race

Two people died in separate incidents on the first night of the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Both were hit by a boom (the large horizontal pole attached to the bottom of a sail) on their respective ships, one of them just before midnight Thursday and the other a little more than two hours later, the BBC reports. The AP calls the first night of the notoriously dangerous race "storm-ravaged," and notes 17 of the yachts had retired at sea due to weather. As of 21 hours after the race started in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, 87 were still sailing. The first finishers were expected in Hobart, located 628 nautical miles away in the Australian island state of Tasmania, late Friday or early Saturday.