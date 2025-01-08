Biden: I Think I Could Have Won

President Biden has begun giving exit interviews ahead of his departure from the White House, and in one with Susan Page of USA Today, the president suggests he could have beaten Donald Trump had he stayed in the race.

"It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," Biden says. The 82-year-old did acknowledge, however, that he wasn't sure he'd be physically up to remaining in the job another four years. "I don't know," he says. "Who the hell knows?"