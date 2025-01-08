Politics / President Biden Biden: I Think I Could Have Won But president acknowledges to USA Today he's not sure if his health would have held out By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 8, 2025 6:04 AM CST Copied President Biden walks after speaking during a prayer service at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) President Biden has begun giving exit interviews ahead of his departure from the White House, and in one with Susan Page of USA Today, the president suggests he could have beaten Donald Trump had he stayed in the race. "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," Biden says. The 82-year-old did acknowledge, however, that he wasn't sure he'd be physically up to remaining in the job another four years. "I don't know," he says. "Who the hell knows?" Request: Biden says he asked Trump during the president-elect's visit to the White House to refrain from going after Liz Cheney and other political enemies. "I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores," Biden says. Trump apparently didn't tip his hand. "He just basically listened." Elsewhere: Trump in recent days has been publicly accusing Biden of trying to make the transition as difficult as possible, but incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles tells Axios that the Biden administration has been "very helpful." Read the full USA Today interview, in which Biden says Trump complimented his handling of the economy. (More President Biden stories.) Report an error