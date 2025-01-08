LA Fires 'Like a Horror Movie'

Worsening conditions Wednesday are expected to fuel three fast-moving wildfires in the Los Angeles area of Southern California, where at least 49,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders and thousands more have been told to prepare to flee. The Palisades Fire , ignited Tuesday morning, had grown to nearly 3,000 acres or 4.5 square miles by evening, per NBC News . Two other fires erupted Tuesday and quickly grew. The Eaton Fire in Pasadena has reached 1,000 acres, taking out the Pasadena Jewish temple and a McDonald's, while the Hurst Fire in the San Fernando Valley is at 500 acres. All three blazes are 0% contained. Further complicating matters: Some fire hydrants in Palisades have run out of water, reports the Los Angeles Times .

One resident who evacuated Tuesday described the scene as "apocalyptic," per NBC. "This is like a horror movie," said another. Others reported they were driving on Sunset Boulevard when fire officials ordered them to get out of their cars and flee the fast-moving flames on foot, per CNN. "A police officer started telling us, 'Get out of your car if you want to live,'" one man told KNBC. Celebrities were among those evacuating from the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Tuesday. Actor James Woods shared footage of his neighbor's house in flames and predicted his own house was a goner, per NBC. "It feels like losing a loved one," he wrote on X.

More than 1,400 firefighters have been deployed to fight the flames. No deaths have been reported, though more than 300,000 customers were without power early Wednesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to what he said were "unprecedented fires." Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is out of the country to attend the inauguration of Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama but has been sharing fire updates on X. "Explosive" fire growth is likely Wednesday amid "worsening conditions," including winds of 45mph to 95mph and relative humidity in the single digits, per NBC. (More California wildfires stories.)