First Three Hostages Named as Ceasefire Begins

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, raising hopes for the end of the 15-month war and the release of dozens of hostages.
- First three: Israel announced the names of the first hostages expected to return home later Sunday, all of them women: Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31. Gonen was abducted from the Nova music festival, while the other two were kidnapped from the Kfar Aza kibbutz. Damari is an Israeli-British dual citizen. Israel will release dozens of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.