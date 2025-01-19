These Are the Least Reliable New Cars

Quartz reviews which cars people report cause the most trouble
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 19, 2025 11:11 AM CST
These Are the Least Reliable New Cars
   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Purchasing a new car is exciting, but comes with some degree of risk. Once a new model begins racking up miles, you may discover not all its quirks have been worked out. Quartz has the scoop on the 10 cars that have been driving people the most crazy, based on a recent survey from Consumer Reports. They asked over people what issues they've run into with their new rides (collecting data on over 300,000 cars), then ranked them by reliability. Here's which cars were deemed least reliable:

  • 1) Ford F-150 Hybrid (reliability score: 7)
  • 2-3) TIE: GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado (15)
  • 4) Rivian R1T (20)
  • 5) Ford Escape Hybrid (21)
  • 6) Jeep Grand Cherokee (22)
  • 7-8) TIE: Jeep Wrangler and Nissan Frontier (27)
  • 9) Ford F-150 Lightning (28)
  • 10) TIE: Volkswagen ID.4 and Genesis G70 (29)
Read more on Quartz. (This is North America's car of the year.)

