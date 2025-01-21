Politics / President Trump The Diet Coke Button Is Back Trump's Oval Office includes that and other personal preferences By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 21, 2025 11:53 AM CST Copied President Trump can press a small button in a wooden box to signal a valet that he'd like a Diet Coke. In this photo, Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office on Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) See 2 more photos American presidents add personal touches to the Oval Office upon arrival, notes Axios, and President Trump already has some notable ones in place. The Wall Street Journal got an early look: The famous Diet Coke button that sat on Trump's desk in his first term is back. The button is in a small wooden box, explains the New York Post, and Trump presses it to signal a valet that he'd like his drink of choice. Trump also had a portrait of Andrew Jackson returned to the room. Jackson is a favorite of Trump's because the 19th-century president "rose to power on a populist, antiestablishment wave and then remade his party into his own image," per the Journal. A bust of Winston Churchill that Trump had in the office in his first term is back as well. Former President Biden had it removed. On the flip side, Trump opted not to keep a bust of Robert F. Kennedy that Biden had brought in. Trump brought in military flags for each branch of the military. (More President Trump stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error