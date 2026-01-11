An Inmate Became Like Family to the Reiners

Rob and Michele Reiner spent their final weekend cheering on a man in a Texas prison they'd come to view as family, only to be killed less than two days later in a crime for which their own son now stands accused. The couple's unlikely bond with 51-year-old inmate Nanon Williams began with a poem mailed from death row and evolved into near-daily emails, phone calls, and a promise that he could live with them if he were ever freed. Williams—convicted for a 1992 Houston shooting, when he was just 17, that left 19-year-old Adonius Collier dead—has long insisted he didn't fire the fatal shot.

The case against him, built on a co-defendant's testimony and a ballistics expert's analysis, has since been undermined by that same expert's reversal and by a state report deeming the original ballistics evidence wrong. A judge once recommended a new trial, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals blocked it; Williams' lawyers are now seeking a retrial under a "junk science" law, a move opposed by prosecutors. The Reiners, drawn in after seeing the stage show Lyrics From Lockdown that features Williams' writings, moved from advocacy to something closer to kinship.

They helped produce the show, joined a circle of supporters that includes Georgetown professor Marc Howard and the Innocence Project, and wrote powerful letters backing Williams' bid for a new trial. Michele's last email, sent hours before her death, described the Los Angeles performance they'd just attended with Billy Crystal and their daughter Romy, closing as always: "Love you, Michele." Rob, a longtime critic of the death penalty, later wrote that no one besides his father, actor and comedian Carl Reiner, had influenced him more than Williams.

From his maximum-security unit south of Houston, Williams learned the Reiners had been found dead in their home and that their son, Nick—who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia—was charged with murder and could face the death penalty, the sentence Williams once received. Grappling with the parallel, Williams says he keeps asking what the Reiners would have wanted for their son: "If they would have [love and compassion] for me, why not him?" Now wearing a rubber bracelet stamped "Stand by Me," a nod to the prison movie screening with Rob that never happened, Williams says that if he's ever released, he feels an obligation to try to help Nick—extending to their son the same mercy the Reiners extended to him. More here.