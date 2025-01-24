New Orleans Gets Creative With Blizzard Cleanup

They cleaned up like they did after Mardi Gras
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2025 4:13 AM CST
New Orleans Gets Creative With Blizzard Cleanup
A man walks down Bourbon Street during a very rare snowstorm in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Days after a winter storm dropped ice and record-breaking snow, cleanup efforts were underway Thursday in several major Southern cities such as New Orleans, where crews were removing snow the same way they remove trash, drink cups, and plastic beads after Mardi Gras, the AP reports. Temperatures were gradually rising across the South, bringing hopes that remaining snow and ice would melt away.

  • "We have to be honest with ourselves—we're from Louisiana, we know crawfish, we know football, but we don't really know snow and ice and that's okay," said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Daniel Gitlin. "It's going to go away and we're better off letting Mother Nature do what she needs to do right now."

  • In the Big Easy, a private waste management firm was contracted to repurpose equipment that's typically used to clean up Mardi Gras beads and cups to clear snow from the streets. IV Waste President Sidney Torres said his company deployed a 4,000-gallon "flusher" truck to spray water on the ground to soften the ice for removal in the historic and festive French Quarter. The truck normally sprays lemon-scented fragrance "to get rid of that funky liquor, urine, puke smell from the night before," Torres said.
  • Arkansas sent Louisiana snowplows, dump trucks, salt spreaders, and other equipment, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said.
  • The snowfall likely broke several records across the region, including in Florida where a preliminary report of 10 inches in one town would set a new all-time record for the state, if confirmed.
