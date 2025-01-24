New Orleans Gets Creative With Blizzard Cleanup

Days after a winter storm dropped ice and record-breaking snow, cleanup efforts were underway Thursday in several major Southern cities such as New Orleans, where crews were removing snow the same way they remove trash, drink cups, and plastic beads after Mardi Gras, the AP reports. Temperatures were gradually rising across the South, bringing hopes that remaining snow and ice would melt away.

"We have to be honest with ourselves—we're from Louisiana, we know crawfish, we know football, but we don't really know snow and ice and that's okay," said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Daniel Gitlin. "It's going to go away and we're better off letting Mother Nature do what she needs to do right now."