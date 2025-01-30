Two GOP Doctors Clash During Kennedy Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy returned to the Capitol on Thursday for Round 2 of his confirmation hearings, and the hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee was as testy as Wednesday's before the Senate Finance Committee. Some key moments from the opening hours:

"What will you do with that trust?" The panel is chaired by Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor. He asked Kennedy if he would continue to make unfounded claims about vaccines if he was confirmed as America's top health official. Cassidy recounted the "worst day" of his medical career when a young woman needed an emergency liver transplant that could have been prevented with" $50 of vaccines," Politico reports. Cassidy said there are people who trust Kennedy more than their own doctors and asked, "What will you do with that trust?"