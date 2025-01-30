Two GOP Doctors Clash During Kennedy Hearing

Bill Cassidy fact-checks Rand Paul on vaccines
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 30, 2025 12:39 PM CST
Kennedy Faces Senators for a Second Day
Sen. Bill Cassidy questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Robert F. Kennedy returned to the Capitol on Thursday for Round 2 of his confirmation hearings, and the hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee was as testy as Wednesday's before the Senate Finance Committee. Some key moments from the opening hours:

  • "What will you do with that trust?" The panel is chaired by Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor. He asked Kennedy if he would continue to make unfounded claims about vaccines if he was confirmed as America's top health official. Cassidy recounted the "worst day" of his medical career when a young woman needed an emergency liver transplant that could have been prevented with" $50 of vaccines," Politico reports. Cassidy said there are people who trust Kennedy more than their own doctors and asked, "What will you do with that trust?"

  • Vaccines and autism. Cassidy, considered a key vote for confirmation, repeatedly asked Kennedy if he would accept data that shows no link between the measles vaccine and autism, ABC News reports. Kennedy said he would look at the studies. "That is a very troubling response, because the studies are there," independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said. "Your job is to have looked at those studies as an applicant for this job."
  • Two doctors clash. Republican Sens. Markwayne Mullin, Rand Paul, and Tommy Tuberville expressed skepticism about vaccines during the hearing, the New York Times reports. Mullin suggested that vaccines cause autism and said he doesn't like how his kids "look like a freakin' pin cushion" after being vaccinated. Cassidy fact-checked Paul, a fellow physician, after Paul questioned the need to give children Hepatitis B vaccines.
  • An emotional moment from Hassan. The Times reports that Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, whose 36-year-old son has cerebral palsy, broke down in tears as she recounted how she thinks every day about whether something she did during pregnancy caused his condition. "So please do not suggest that anybody in this body of either political party doesn't want to know what the cause of autism is," she said. Hassan also asked Kennedy about aspects of Medicare. "You don't know the basics of the program," she told him after he failed to identify parts of the program.
