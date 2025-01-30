GOP, Dem Senators to Gabbard: 'Is Snowden a Traitor?'

Republican senators, Democratic senators, and even Edward Snowden urged Tulsi Gabbard to speak out against Edward Snowden at her confirmation hearing, but she steadfastly refused to call the former National Security Agency contractor a traitor. Snowden, who fled to Russia after leaking documents that exposed surveillance programs, was the most contentious issue at Thursday's hearing for President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, the New York Times reports.

"This is a big deal to everybody here, because it's a big deal to everybody you'll also oversee," said Republican Sen. James Lankford. "So, was Edward Snowden a traitor?" He asked the question twice, but Gabbard would only say that she is "committed if confirmed as director of national intelligence to join you in making sure that there is no future Snowden-type leak," Axios reports.

Republican Sens. Todd Young and Susan Collins also asked Gabbard about Snowden. She has praised him in the past as a "brave whistleblower."