She Rescued Dog That Fell Through Ice, Then Got Stuck

A Missouri kayaker who saved a dog that had fallen through the ice on a frozen lake ended up needing rescue herself. Per UPI, police and animal rescue staff helped retrieve the woman on Wednesday from her icy trap in Holts Summit, after she'd plucked the poor pooch out of the freezing waters but then couldn't get back to shore. "Upon arrival, officers discovered that a brave Good Samaritan had taken a kayak onto the frozen lake in an attempt to save the dog," the local PD said in a Facebook post. "While the dog had been successfully rescued, the female in the kayak became stuck on the ice."
Authorities say that rescuers deployed a "water rescue throw bag" and pulled the woman to safety. Both she and the lucky canine were unharmed, they note. Per KRCG, the rescue prompted a warning from the Holts Summit Police Department for others to heed. "This is a great reminder to always be cautious around frozen bodies of water," the PD wrote online. "Ice conditions can be unpredictable!" (More uplifting news stories.)