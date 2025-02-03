She Rescued Dog That Fell Through Ice, Then Got Stuck

A Missouri kayaker who saved a dog that had fallen through the ice on a frozen lake ended up needing rescue herself. Per UPI, police and animal rescue staff helped retrieve the woman on Wednesday from her icy trap in Holts Summit, after she'd plucked the poor pooch out of the freezing waters but then couldn't get back to shore. "Upon arrival, officers discovered that a brave Good Samaritan had taken a kayak onto the frozen lake in an attempt to save the dog," the local PD said in a Facebook post. "While the dog had been successfully rescued, the female in the kayak became stuck on the ice."