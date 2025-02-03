6 Grammy Snubs, Surprises

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish went a combined 0-13
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 3, 2025 12:31 PM CST
6 Grammy Snubs, Surprises
Billie Eilish arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The latest Grammys are in the books, with Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar emerging as the big winners. Now, entertainment outlets are cataloging the night's snub and surprises (not counting the nearly nude attire of Kanye West's wife. A sampling:

  • Snub: Billie Eilish went 0-7 Sunday night and seems to be a unanimous pick in the "snub" category. Many thought she would take home song of the year for "Birds of a Feather," though "the fact that the whole world is humming it as we speak will probably be enough to keep her warm at night," writes Chris William at Variety.
  • Snub: The other name on everyone's snub list is Taylor Swift, who went 0-6. Still, Swift has no shortage of previous wins, and voters "may have simply decided to share the wealth this year," writes Paul Grein at Billboard.

  • Surprise: Sierra Farrell makes the Billboard list as a surprise after going 4-for-4 on wins: Trail of Flowers, her fourth full-length album, won for best Americana album, while the track "American Dreaming," won best Americana performance and best American roots song, and "Lighthouse" won best American roots performance.
  • Surprise: The Hollywood Reporter notes that Bradley Cooper won his third Grammy for his work on the Maestro soundtrack, even though the film itself fared poorly on the awards circuit.
  • Snub: Many predicted Metallica would win its eighth Grammy for best metal performance on "Screaming Suicide," notes Billboard. Instead, they lost to Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne for "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)."
  • Surprise: Many outlets, including E! News, are putting Beyonce on the surprise list for taking home the top prize for her Cowboy Carter album. Yes, the album was a blockbuster, but "the triumph was still a surprise to pessimistic viewers who had gotten used to seeing Beyonce lose the top award she deserved to win," writes Hilary Lewis at THR.
(More Grammy Awards stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X