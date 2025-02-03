6 Grammy Snubs, Surprises

The latest Grammys are in the books, with Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar emerging as the big winners. Now, entertainment outlets are cataloging the night's snub and surprises (not counting the nearly nude attire of Kanye West's wife. A sampling:

Billie Eilish went 0-7 Sunday night and seems to be a unanimous pick in the "snub" category. Many thought she would take home song of the year for "Birds of a Feather," though "the fact that the whole world is humming it as we speak will probably be enough to keep her warm at night," writes Chris William at Variety. Snub: The other name on everyone's snub list is Taylor Swift, who went 0-6. Still, Swift has no shortage of previous wins, and voters "may have simply decided to share the wealth this year," writes Paul Grein at Billboard.