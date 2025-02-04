US Begins Flying Migrants to Guantanamo Bay

The first two military flights taking migrants detained in the US to the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba have taken off, reports the Wall Street Journal. It's part of President Trump's plan to dramatically ramp up the base's ability to temporarily house migrants. The New York Times reports that servicemembers have been erecting a tent city on a remote corner of the military base in recent days. The base has previously been used to detain migrants, but generally those who were intercepted at sea.