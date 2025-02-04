Michael Jordan's Son Arrested on DUI, Drug Charges

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball great Michael Jordan, has allegedly found himself on the wrong side of the law. The 34-year-old was arrested Monday in Florida and booked into an Orange County jail. He's accused of driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, reports TMZ . His bond was set at $4,000, per Page Six , which was unable to confirm if he remained in custody as of Tuesday.

Marcus is the second eldest of Michael Jordan's five children. He's the middle child of three (Jeffrey, 36, and Jasmine, 32) born to Jordan, 61, and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, per US Weekly. Marcus has appeared on at least two reality shows: Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami as well as Peacock's The Traitors, per NBC News. He previously made headlines for his romantic relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. The couple split up last year. (More Marcus Jordan stories.)