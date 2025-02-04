5 Shot at Adult Education Center in Sweden

Five people were shot at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday, police said. Authorities said that the danger wasn't over and urged the public to stay away from the school, reports the AP . The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately clear. The adult education center is about 125 miles west of Stockholm. It wasn't immediately clear whether police were counting the perpetrator among the five shot. The extent of the victims' injuries also wasn't immediately clear.

Police said that no officers were shot during the violence. Video from the scene showed a large police presence and other emergency vehicles. Students were sheltering in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting. "The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments," Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT.