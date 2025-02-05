Trump Makes Clear What He Wants From Iran

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order that restored his maximum pressure campaign on Iran—and said that he's given his advisers instructions to obliterate the country if it assassinates him. On Wednesday, he indicated he wants to make a deal with the country. The latest:

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon." As for how to achieve that, he shot down reports that the US and Israel are working together "to blow Iran into smithereens." "I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper," his post continued. "We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!"