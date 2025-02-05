Sean Combs Indictment: He Dangled Woman Over Balcony

Sean Combs' trial on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges isn't set to start until early May, but trouble continues to rain down on the rapper in the interim. Various outlets detail a slew of new lawsuits and indictment updates for the 55-year-old, who's currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

John Doe No. 1: Per the Guardian and USA Today, a sexual battery complaint was filed Monday on behalf of a "John Doe," identified as an aspiring rapper who says he was given a drink by Combs at a 2015 Los Angeles party, when the man was 23. The plaintiff claims he lost consciousness after consuming the beverage and woke up to find Combs groping him. The man alleges that when Combs tried to convince him to have sex with a woman he didn't know, he managed to slip out of the residence.