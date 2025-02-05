Sean Combs Indictment: He Dangled Woman Over Balcony

Multiple complaints alleging sexual assault also emerge from various John, Jane Does
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2025 10:45 AM CST
Trial Looming, Sean Combs Faces Fresh Crop of Lawsuits
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA premiere of "The Four: Battle for Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Sean Combs' trial on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges isn't set to start until early May, but trouble continues to rain down on the rapper in the interim. Various outlets detail a slew of new lawsuits and indictment updates for the 55-year-old, who's currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

  • John Doe No. 1: Per the Guardian and USA Today, a sexual battery complaint was filed Monday on behalf of a "John Doe," identified as an aspiring rapper who says he was given a drink by Combs at a 2015 Los Angeles party, when the man was 23. The plaintiff claims he lost consciousness after consuming the beverage and woke up to find Combs groping him. The man alleges that when Combs tried to convince him to have sex with a woman he didn't know, he managed to slip out of the residence.

  • John Doe No. 2: On Tuesday, a complaint filed in New York's Southern District by a man who worked as an adult entertainer in Las Vegas accused Combs of, over several years, coercing him into sex acts, sexually and physically assaulting him, drugging him with Viagra, making him have sex with women, and recording the sex acts for blackmail purposes.
  • Jane Does: Also on Tuesday, two women filed separate complaints anonymously alleging that they were drugged and sexually assaulted at multiple parties hosted by Combs in the 1990s. Both women say they attended an event at the Limelight club in New York City, then were drugged, made to take part in group sex, and raped in a penthouse suite at Donald Trump's hotel in Midtown Manhattan by others while Combs watched, per TMZ.
  • Indictment refresh: On Thursday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors added new details to their indictment against Combs, adding four years to the stretch of time for his alleged racketeering crimes; the timeline is now listed as taking place from 2004 to 2024, per the AP. The indictment, which says Combs had at least three female victims, says he dangled one "over an apartment balcony" and "threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others" on "multiple occasions."
  • More to come? The BBC reports that many more suits are in the pipeline, according to an attorney representing some of them.
  • Combs' team's response: In response to John Doe No. 2's suit, Combs' attorneys said in a statement to Rolling Stone: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex-trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. ... Mr. Combs is confident that he will prevail in court."
(More Sean Combs stories.)

