It's a Milestone in US Retirement Saving

The Wall Street Journal takes note of a milestone when it comes to 401(k) plans: For the first time, half of workers in the private sector are contributing to one. Labor Department stats show that the figure reached the 50% mark in 2024, up from 43% a decade earlier. The story suggests this "tipping point" is the result of a push across the country to boost participation, with more states requiring companies to offer the option. Expect the percentage to increase further this year, thanks to a new federal law that requires automatic enrollment for many new plans rather than relying on voluntary opt-ins.