Solid Saving Rates, Market Drive Up 401(k) Millionaires

The ranks of 401(k) millionaires shot up 9.5% in the third quarter, a new analysis shows. Fidelity Investments found that 544,000 of the 24 million plan participants now have balances above $1 million, CNN reports. Their average balances came in at $1.616 million, up from $1.595 million in the second quarter. The last quarterly increase was just 2.5%. The latest jump was prompted not just by market gains but by strong average savings rate, Fidelity said. That rate came in at 14.1%, including employee contributions and an employer match.