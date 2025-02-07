Cracker Barrel Taunts Waffle House Over Egg Surcharge

Cracker Barrel is coming out of its shell, looking to poach Waffle House's egg lovers after the latter's move to introduce a 50-cent egg surcharge . "A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that," Cracker Barrel said Wednesday, adding "country hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast—and that means not charging extra for eggs." Indeed, the restaurant chain said its rewards members would enjoy "double pegs"—aka points—on all egg dishes beginning Feb. 12, per NBC News . Waffle House said it was forced into the "difficult" decision of implementing the "temporary" surcharge due to soaring egg prices as a result of avian flu. And it's not the only restaurant feeling the heat.

Eric See, owner of Brooklyn breakfast joint Ursula, was forced to take some items off his menu due to price increases. He says 50% of the restaurant's sales involve egg products, but the cost of 15 dozen eggs has climbed from around $45 in September to as much as $170 recently. "I've never seen the prices increase this quickly," he tells Eater. According to the Department of Agriculture, egg prices were 37% higher in December than a year prior, and are expected to climb another 20% this year. The "price increase is especially hard for breakfast-focused restaurants to manage," National Restaurant Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Sean Kennedy tells Fox Business. (More Cracker Barrel stories.)