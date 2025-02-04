Well, Bird Flu Has Hit Waffle House

Waffle House, that bastion of predicting when national disasters are getting real, is starting to feel the heat of avian flu. While Americans have long been griping about the rising cost of eggs, the hangover-food chain is now chiming in with a 50-cent surcharge on any egg-based menu item, reports NBC News. The change was announced Monday, and affects some 2,000 US locations—though perhaps only temporarily, per the AP.