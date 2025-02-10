A Look at What Killing the Penny Might Mean

President Trump says he has ordered the US Mint to stop making pennies, though it's unclear whether he has the authority to do that. The move has nonetheless renewed an old debate about whether the penny needs to go. Details:
- Congress: Discontinuing the penny would likely take an act of Congress, not an executive order, reports Fast Company. The US Mint, which operates under the Treasury Department, states on its own website that it "derives its authority from the United States Congress" and that Congress authorizes all the coins it makes.