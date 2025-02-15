10 Best US Suburbs to Buy a House

For those who embrace life in the 'burbs, or aspire to do so, Niche is out with a new ranking of the best suburbs in America in which to buy a house. Factors include cost of living, public school rankings, crime, walkability, family friendliness, and housing supply. The top 10:
- Larkin Charter Township, outside Midland, Michigan
- Sorrento, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Meadowbrook, near Birmingham, Alabama
- Sturgeon, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Canfield, near Youngstown, Ohio
- Cave Springs, near Bentonville, Arkansas
- Dunlap, near Peoria, Illinois
- Pittsboro, near Indianapolis, Indiana
- South Russell, near Cleveland, Ohio
- Madison, near Huntsville, Alabama
See the full rankings
for more details and cities. (Or check out other lists
.)