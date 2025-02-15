10 Best US Suburbs to Buy a House

Larkin Charter Township in Michigan takes top honors in new ranking
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2025 2:45 PM CST
Best US Suburbs to Buy a House
Stock image.   (Getty / Volodymyr Chmut)

For those who embrace life in the 'burbs, or aspire to do so, Niche is out with a new ranking of the best suburbs in America in which to buy a house. Factors include cost of living, public school rankings, crime, walkability, family friendliness, and housing supply. The top 10:

  1. Larkin Charter Township, outside Midland, Michigan
  2. Sorrento, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  3. Meadowbrook, near Birmingham, Alabama
  4. Sturgeon, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  5. Canfield, near Youngstown, Ohio
  6. Cave Springs, near Bentonville, Arkansas
  7. Dunlap, near Peoria, Illinois
  8. Pittsboro, near Indianapolis, Indiana
  9. South Russell, near Cleveland, Ohio
  10. Madison, near Huntsville, Alabama
See the full rankings for more details and cities. (Or check out other lists.)

