Trump: I Told Treasury Dept. to Stop Minting Pennies

President Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin, the AP reports. "For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!" Trump wrote in a post Sunday night on his Truth Social site. "I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies." He added, "Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time." Trump sent the message as he was departing New Orleans after attending the first half of the Super Bowl .

Trump had not discussed his desire to eliminate the penny during his campaign. But Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency raised the prospect in a post on X last month highlighting the penny's cost. The US Mint reported losing $85.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year that ended in September on the nearly 3.2 billion pennies it produced. Every penny cost nearly $0.037—up from $0.031 the year before. The mint also loses money on the nickel, with each of the $0.05 coins costing nearly $0.14 to make. It is unclear whether Trump has the power to unilaterally eliminate the lowly one-cent coin. Currency specifications—including the size and metal content of coins—are dictated by Congress.

Members of Congress have repeatedly introduced legislation taking aim at the zinc coin with copper plating. Proponents of eliminating the coin have cited cost savings, speedier checkouts at cash registers, and the fact that a number of countries have already eliminated their one-cent coins. Canada, for instance, stopped minting its penny in 2012. It wouldn't be the first time the US eliminated its least valuable coin. The half-cent coin was discontinued by Congress in 1857. (More President Trump stories.)