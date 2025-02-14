EPA Chief Wants to Claw Back $20B in Grants

In a major reversal, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency says he will try to rescind $20 billion in grants awarded by the Biden administration for climate and clean-energy projects. In a video posted on X, Administrator Lee Zeldin says the EPA would revoke contracts for a still-emerging "green bank" that is set to fund tens of thousands of projects to fight climate change and promote environmental justice, the AP reports.
- The program, approved under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, is formally known as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund , but is more commonly called the green bank. Two initiatives, worth $14 billion and $6 billion respectively, are intended to offer competitive grants to nonprofits, community development banks, and other groups for projects with a focus on disadvantaged communities.